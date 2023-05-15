Show You Care
Victim of Saturday Iowa City shooting still in the hospital

By Libbie Randall
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are continuing their investigation of a shooting late Saturday night. One person was hurt and police are looking for two people they believe are responsible.

“The victim is still in the hospital, he’s expected to survive, and that’s about all I can reach in on that,” said Police Chief Dustin Liston.

As police continue looking into this particular shooting, other incidents are on their radar as well.

Less than two weeks ago, another violent incident took place outside Bardot Iowa. Three men were stabbed during a fight. Since then, two suspects have been arrested.

No one has been arrested yet in Saturday night’s incident.

Police say it was isolated, but there’s still a concern for those who reside in the area or for those who visit.

“We address that through staffing, we have many more officers downtown especially during the summer months, and especially during weekends when we have big events, specifically graduation weekend we have an increased presence,” said Chief Liston. “And that’s why, as I mentioned, we had officers in the area when it happened and they could respond relatively quickly.”

Police say the incidents are not connected.

