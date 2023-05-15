Shoot 360 helping area hoopers sharpen skills on the court

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -Shoot 360 in Hiawatha was still under construction the last time KCRG TV-9 visited the basketball facility in February. Three months later, it’s buzzing with hoopers which is gratifying for owner Jeremy Gomez.

“The passion I’ve had for basketball since I was little, kind of drove this whole thing. The stories from the parents, about the kids and how they’ve progressed, we can see it here. The the kids are getting better each day, each time they come in, so that’s definitely been the best part of it,” Gomez said.

It took over a year and half for Gomez to bring a facility like this to the area. It features a half court, six shooting and six skill stations. You can imagine Gomez and his family are in the gym quite a bit.

“Every day,” is how many times 12-year-old Kaden Gomez said he is at Shoot 360.

He’s the oldest of Gomez’ three sons. Kaden said he’s seen significant growth in his game in just a few months.

“I have a lot, especially in my ball handling. That was one of my biggest weaknesses, but it’s come a long ways since I’ve been coming here a lot,” he said.

Kaden isn’t the only one.

“I wanted to get better and this has helped me a lot so far,” said 12-year-old Nash Preston.

Preston was one of Shoot 360′s first 100 members. He said has also seen improvement.

“Mostly shooting because when I shot, I didn’t have much confidence. Putting in that work, it feels a lot better. When I’m on the court, it makes me feel a lot more confident because I’ve been taking those extra shots,” Preston said.

Shoot 360′s use of technology is a hit with the kids.

“It tracks your shot, your arc, your depth and the dribbling stations help you improve in every aspect of your game,” Kaden explained.

It also makes training fun.

“It’s kind of like a video game, but in a training way because you get a lot of rewards. It’s a lot of fun. I like it,” Preston said.

Since opening, Gomez said nearly 200 people have become members. The capacity is around 400. Overall, it’s been rewarding for him to hear the progress these kids have made.

“They’ve said they’ve shot the best they’ve ever shot, they’ve scored the most points they’ve ever scored, they just look a lot more confident on the floor,” he explained. “That’s by far the best. Just hearing those stories from the parents about the kids that have made progress in just the short period of time we’ve been open,” he added.

The kids said they’re excited to show off their new skills during the winter season.

“Very excited. I can’t wait to get back in business and have fun,” Preston said.

