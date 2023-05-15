Quiet start to the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The workweek ahead stays generally quiet and pleasant, though there is one chance for a bit more active weather later in the week.

A spotty shower or two cannot be entirely ruled out today with mostly cloudy skies overhead, but eastern Iowa will in large part stay dry today with any showers brief and very light. Most showers look to die out as they move into eastern Iowa from the west. Temperatures tonight cool to around 50.

With high pressure taking control, look for more sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures following suit and warming to the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. 70s and sunshine are on the docket again Wednesday.

We are watching Thursday/Friday and a front that looks to bring us our next storm chance. Models vary the timing of the front from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning which will play a role in our Thursday temperatures. If the front passes through sooner, that will keep out highs lower while a later front will allow us to warm more. Either way, once this front passes,we’ll dry out fo the weekend as this is our only good shot at meaningful precipitation in the 9-Day.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible by Thursday and Friday. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.