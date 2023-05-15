Night Slice: Working to combat alcohol related violence and sexual assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For many college students, drinking can be a big part of the ‘college experience.’ But research from the National Institute of Health says Excessive alcohol consumption among college students plays a big part in unintentional injury risk, fatalities and sexual assault.

But a new program called ‘Night Slice’ hopes to create a safe space for University of Iowa students who need to sober up.

After doing some research into sexual assault prevention, Nina Morrison said they found sexual assaults and violent attacks that are tied to alcohol, typically happen on weekends between midnight and 3 am.

”So we were looking for a way to just intervene on that period of time and provide an alternative,” said Nina Morrison with the University of Iowa.

That’s when Morrison contacted Unimpaired Dry Bar. Together they came up with Night Slice, a program that was designed to help combat alcohol-related crimes on college campuses.

”Here’s a place where you could just sober up a little and take it down a notch,” said Morrison.

U of I students can come to Unimpaired and swipe their student IDs from Midnight to 3 AM on the weekends and receive two free slices of pizza, as well as just have a safe space to socialize and sober up.

”Some people don’t realize you know how the alcohol is affecting their body until you know, after they’re on their way home,” said Amber Haines, Unimpaired Dry Bar founder.

They launched a pilot program during the last six weeks of classes. Haines said they gave away more than 900 slices of free pizza.

”They could just come in, hang out, eat their pizza, hang out with their friends still and have a nice social environment. But out of the drinking space,” said Morrison.

Haines and Morrison said they’ve had conversations with the university about making Night Slice a year-long program.

And in the end, the goal is to just to be a safe space.

”Lots of universities have a drinking culture where it seems like it’s the only thing to do,” said Morrison.

And help decrease alcohol-related crimes around campus.

”You don’t have to feel like that you’re so separated from your peers,” she said.

They’ve also launched a GoFundMe to help with the costs of the program.

