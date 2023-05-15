Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nice May weather in place

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant weather week ahead for the middle of May.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry with seasonal highs in the 70s and lows falling into the 40s. Thursday marks our next shower and storm chance as a storm moves through the upper Midwest. After a brief warmup near 80 on Thursday we will fall into the 60s and low 70s for Friday, setting the stage for a very nice weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening May 15, 2023
The workweek ahead stays generally quiet and pleasant, though there is one chance for a bit...
Quiet start to the work week
The workweek ahead stays generally quiet and pleasant, though there is one chance for a bit...
First Alert Forecast
The workweek ahead stays generally quiet and pleasant, though there is one chance for a bit...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, May 15th