Mothers Day Showcase brings visitors to Noelridge Greenhouse

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A variety of plants were on sale today as part of the annual Mother’s Day Showcase in Cedar Rapids. Noelridge Greenhouse saw a large turnout of people helping Mom shop for annuals, hanging baskets, and native plants. Prices started at $3.

Organizers say a majority of the proceeds go back to support the greenhouse. Some of the sales are also going to help fund the second phase of a mural project at the greenhouse.

One mother who wasn’t able to spend Mother’s Day with her kids says the event was a welcome way to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s great to have other options besides being with family so it’s a good community event and I love the Noelridge Gardens and so it’s good to support the folks that put the gardens out all across the city and give us something to enjoy all year” said Rhonda Betsworth

More than 60,000 plants were on display at the event.

