Luther College softball team reaches NCAA tournament for first time since 2018

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Luther College softball team are going dancing.

After a 32-8 campaign in 2023, the Norse received an at-large bid to the NCAA Regional - their first since 2018. They will serve as the No. 3 seed and face the host UW Oshkosh Titans in the first-round game on May 18th, 2023.

The Titans will be a tough opponent, having spent most of the season ranked in the Top-25 and having finished the year with a 34-7 season. The Titans have qualified for the Division III Women’s College World Series in back-to-back seasons and finished fifth in the nation in 2021.

For more information on the team and the tournament schedule, click here.

