Lack of seatbelt use deadly on Iowa roads

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is urging Iowans to buckle their seat belts ahead of a national seat belt campaign next week.

May 22nd, 2023 through June 4th, 2023 is the National Traffic Safety Administration’s ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign, and officials are warning that the perception of people wearing seat belts is higher than the total.

In 2022, 55% of traffic fatalities were people that were unbelted. in 2023 so far, that number is around 60%.

“No matter the type of vehicle you’re traveling in, where you’re seated, or what type of road you’re driving on, the best way to protect yourself in a crash is to buckle up,” says Brett Tjepkes, Iowa GTSB Bureau Chief. “Unfortunately, many families are suffering because their loved ones do not follow this simple step. If this enforcement effort alerts people to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider the mission a success”.

The Bureau is urging that everyone, whether they are a child or adult or in the front seat or back, buckle up. Hundreds of lives have reportedly been lost in the last few years because people were not wearing seatbelts.

