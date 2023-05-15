Isolated shower very early, then waiting on clouds to diminish

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will try to hang on as long as they can today, but some folks will catch some breaks through the day.

An isolated shower or two is possible underneath those clouds, though they will be pretty light and fairly quick to move on if you experience one. Clouds are a bit thinner in the northern half of the area, and thickest in the south. The amount of sunshine today will really determine your temperatures, with highs close to 70 in our northern zones, and closer to the mid 60s in the south.

Expect more sunshine all across eastern Iowa on Tuesday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. The influence of this will keep things quiet and mostly clear for a couple of days. With the aid of the sun, expect highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front coming from the Great Lakes region Tuesday night could keep our highs down in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday.

A storm system moves through the central U.S. on Thursday, dragging a cold front through. Along it, a pretty good shot at some rain and embedded thunderstorms will be found. This front also drags in some slightly cooler air as we head into the weekend.

