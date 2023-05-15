Show You Care
Iowa State women’s tennis team advances to NCAA championship for first time

The Iowa State women's tennis team made history, advancing to the NCAA championships for the first time in program history.
By WOI
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State women’s tennis team made history, advancing to the NCAA championships for the first time in program history.

The Cyclones defeated UCLA by 4 to 1 in the super regional round on Friday.

The team is advancing to the national quarterfinals for the first time after that win.

WOI reports that before head coach Boomer Saia took over the program, the Cyclones had never beaten a top 50 opponent.

“I was really proud of how we responded and this is our last home match, I told them to empty the tank and they sure did.”

The team got their 12th win over a top 50 opponent this season, improving to 7-0 at home.

The next and final stop for the Cyclones is Orlando, where they’ll face the winner of NC State and Auburn.

They’ll be one of the eight teams remaining.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

