Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa DOT asks for input on proposed bridge replacement project in Fayette County

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a proposed bridge replacement project on Iowa 3 over the Maquoketa River.

People will be able to go to the DOT’s website anytime between May 25, starting at noon, and June 8 to see a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements.

There will also be an option to submit comments and questions regarding the proposal.

The DOT said the bridge, 1.7 miles east of Iowa 187 in Fayette County, is scheduled for the 2025 construction season.

For more information, click here, or reach out to Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator, at 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, or email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President

Latest News

Bobi turned 31 years old, making him the new record holder for world's oldest dog.
World's oldest dog turns 31-years-old
A fire damaged an apartment overnight in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to apartment fire, no one injured
A unique dance group in Cedar Rapids is creating a space for Latin American children to connect...
Cedar Rapids dance group creates space for Latin American children
Waterloo City council is set to debate a new version of a proposed ban on conversion therapy in...
Waterloo city council to debate proposed ban on conversion therapy