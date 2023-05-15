Iowa DOT asks for input on proposed bridge replacement project in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a proposed bridge replacement project on Iowa 3 over the Maquoketa River.

People will be able to go to the DOT’s website anytime between May 25, starting at noon, and June 8 to see a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements.

There will also be an option to submit comments and questions regarding the proposal.

The DOT said the bridge, 1.7 miles east of Iowa 187 in Fayette County, is scheduled for the 2025 construction season.

For more information, click here, or reach out to Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator, at 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, or email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.