Investigation underway after body found in Mississippi River

Body was found after two teens reported their friend missing while camping
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 18 year-old found at the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area.(MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOLLETTS, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a dead body that was discovered in the backwaters of the Mississippi River on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 10:28 a.m.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call earlier Saturday morning on a report of a person missing from the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, deputies met with two teenage campers, who reported their 18-year-old friend missing from the campsite, deputies said. The camper was later found dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending proper notification of the family.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

