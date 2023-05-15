Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron

France pledges more military aid as Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France has pledged additional military aid, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance for Ukraine as it gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces. The fresh French support followed surprise talks Sunday in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s Emmanuel Macron met for three hours at the presidential Elysee Palace. The encounter was kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending a multi-stop European tour. Zelenskyy met earlier Sunday with Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
Solon woman charged with OWI after aggressively tailing former spouse

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive won’t aim to attack Russian territory
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, ‘Flower Moon,’ Depp and more
NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids