Eastern Iowa World War Two veteran takes part in his graduation ceremony

Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) - Many schools across the state had their graduations this weekend, but for one Eastern Iowa man the ceremony was especially meaningful because it was 80 years in the making.

Fred Taylor is 101 years old. He was finally able to take part in his graduation ceremony today 8 decades after first getting his degree in music. He says he wasn’t able to attend his ceremony the first time because he left school to serve during World War 2 in the United States Army. Taylor says today’s ceremony was a full circle moment.

Taylor said “Well it really ties the ribbon on it makes me feel like now now it’s complete.”

He was one of 13 students from the class of 1943 selected for military service.

For more information on this story click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.