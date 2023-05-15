Show You Care
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to apartment fire, no one injured

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters extinguished a small fire at an apartment building on Oakland Road in Cedar Rapids early Monday morning.

Crews said they arrived to find a small fire and smoke in one of the apartments in the building, located in the 1400 block of Oakland Road Northeast, just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

The apartment sustained minor fire and moderate smoke damage.

The one occupant of the apartment was able to get out safely, and was not injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

