Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to apartment fire, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters extinguished a small fire at an apartment building on Oakland Road in Cedar Rapids early Monday morning.

Crews said they arrived to find a small fire and smoke in one of the apartments in the building, located in the 1400 block of Oakland Road Northeast, just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

The apartment sustained minor fire and moderate smoke damage.

The one occupant of the apartment was able to get out safely, and was not injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.