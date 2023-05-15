Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, ‘Flower Moon,’ Depp and more

(AP) -The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical drama starring Johnny Depp. Last year’s festival produced three Oscar best-picture nominees: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.”

This year’s festival is headlined by a pair of marquee premieres: Martin Scorsese’s Osage Nation 1920s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character. Ford and Michael Douglas will receive honorary Palme d’Ors during the festival, which runs through May 27.

