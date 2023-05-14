Show You Care
Wartburg upsets Coe to advance to A-R-C championship game

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg softball team defeated top-seeded Coe 2-1 to advance to the American Rivers Conference Tournament Championship.

Tarah Wehde drove in the go-ahead run on a two-run double to left center to make it 2-1 in the second inning. Ashley Nelson pitched her second-straight complete game striking out three batters.

Following a more than three hour rain and lightning delay, the Knights held off the Kohawks to keep their season alive.

Wartburg will face Luther in the championship game on Sunday at 11 A.M.

