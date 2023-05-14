Show You Care
Wartburg softball wins second-straight A-R-C Tournament

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg softball team defeated Luther 9-3 on Sunday to win the Knights’ second-straight American Rivers Conference Tournament Championship.

Sydney Fellow went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Sydney Illg had four RBI on the day. Ashley Nelson went the distance for the third-straight game, striking out five batters.

Wartburg won the tournament as the No. 4 seed for the second-straight year. The Knights will learn their opponent, game time and where they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament on at noon in the selection show.

