Wartburg softball wins second-straight A-R-C Tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg softball team defeated Luther 9-3 on Sunday to win the Knights’ second-straight American Rivers Conference Tournament Championship.

Sydney Fellow went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Sydney Illg had four RBI on the day. Ashley Nelson went the distance for the third-straight game, striking out five batters.

Wartburg won the tournament as the No. 4 seed for the second-straight year. The Knights will learn their opponent, game time and where they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament on at noon in the selection show.

