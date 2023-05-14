Show You Care
Warmer and drier conditions to start the workweek

Warmer and drier conditions to start the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a cool and gray Mother’s Day afternoon in Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and showers.

Tonight & Monday

The showers will gradually come to an end this evening leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s. A light shower or two will be possible in our southern counties tomorrow morning, but most of the area will be dry. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Monday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday and Beyond

We’ll stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. However, a cold front will move through the area on Thursday, ushering in a chance for showers and storms. The forecast dries out again after Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s expected Friday and through next weekend.

