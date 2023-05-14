Two people shot in downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been shot in downtown Iowa City prompting the University of Iowa to issue a Hawk Alert.

Police said the scene is in the area of the intersection of North Gilbert Street at Iowa Avenue. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. A Hawk Alert went out to the University of Iowa community shortly at 11:54 p.m. Saturday saying there were two men with guns in the area and that police were on the scene.

Additional alerts from the university said two people had been shot. Police encouraged people to remain aware of their surroundings and to avoid the area.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

Update: Two victims confirmed. Police are on scene investigating. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9MYR0LwYCx — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) May 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.