Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Joint Communication Agency Dispatch received calls concerning a car accident in the 2100 block of Williams Boulevard Southwest. At the scene, officers found 2 damaged cars and 5 occupants.

After the initial investigation, police suspect that a Dodge Caliber had been traveling eastbound on Williams when it spun out of control and hit a Toyota Rav 4 that was heading west. The Dodge Caliber’s 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old passenger who had been inside the Dodge Caliber died after treatment in a hospital.

The three people in the Toyota Rav 4 sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to the accident and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Cedar Rapids Police is asking that any witnesses or people with video footage of the accident to contact them at 319-286-5491. The accident is currently under investigation.

