Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trump cancelled Saturday’s Des Moines rally due to tornado warnings

Trump cancelled Saturday's Des Moines rally after tornado warnings
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were expected to converge on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend. Both planned to hold separate events, but Trump had to cancel his rally in Des Moines due to tornado warnings.

In a tweet, he said he plans to reschedule the rally soon. This would have been Trump’s second trip to Iowa since announcing his run for presidency.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
Solon woman charged with OWI after aggressively tailing former spouse
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Severe storms possible Saturday, Tornado Watch issued
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family's journey to the US
‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family’s journey to the US
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
Wartburg upsets Coe to advance to A-R-C championship game
Wartburg upsets Coe to advance to A-R-C championship game