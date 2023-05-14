Trump cancelled Saturday’s Des Moines rally due to tornado warnings

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were expected to converge on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend. Both planned to hold separate events, but Trump had to cancel his rally in Des Moines due to tornado warnings.

In a tweet, he said he plans to reschedule the rally soon. This would have been Trump’s second trip to Iowa since announcing his run for presidency.

