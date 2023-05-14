Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown

Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is cleaning up after the Eurovision Song Contest, as Sweden celebrates victory. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains defiant after Russian bombardment struck the hometown of the country’s competitors. Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night. Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine. On Instagram, the duo urged Europe to “unite against evil for the sake of peace.”

Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” becoming only the second artist to take two Eurovision trophies. Finnish singer Käärijä was runner-up with his rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
One dead after collision between train, truck near Lisbon
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
Solon woman charged with OWI after aggressively tailing former spouse
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Severe storms possible Saturday, Tornado Watch issued

Latest News

A college graduate in Wisconsin beat cancer three times.
College graduate beat cancer 3 times
Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the...
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3