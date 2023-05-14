Strong to severe storms possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for part of Eastern Iowa.

Overnight

More strong to severe storms are expected overnight with hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. The storms will start in the west, likely reaching Eastern Iowa after 10 p.m. and continuing overnight. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. Downloading the KCRG First Alert Weather App ahead of storms will be a good idea.

Mother’s Day

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Mother’s Day with the best chance for rain along and north of Highway-20. Temperatures will also be much cooler on Sunday with highs staying in the 50s and 60s.

Next Week

Even though Sunday will be cooler, temperatures will rise back into the 70s for the upcoming workweek. The beginning of the week looks dry. However scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday.

