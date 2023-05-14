Kernels win fourth straight over River Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored two runs in the fifth inning and held off the Quad Cities River Bandits to win their fourth straight on Sunday.

Tanner Schobel got the rally going with a triple to score the first run of the game. Kala’i Rosario split the gap in right center for a double to drive in Schobel for the 2-0 lead.

Kernels starting pitcher Jordan Carr threw six scoreless innings. Carr allowed four hits and struck out six.

The Kernels return home on Tuesday for a six-game series with Peoria.

