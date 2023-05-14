Show You Care
“It’s surreal.” Offensive explosion leads Loras to their first ever A-R-C tournament win

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All they needed was four wins in four days, and the Loras Duhawks made history.

Coming from the winners’ bracket, Loras needed just one win in two chances against the University of Dubuque. After taking the lead in the first inning of game one, they never looked back.

Nick DiBenedetto hit a two-run home run into left field give the Duahawks a 3-1 lead. A massive fourth inning, including a Ryan Wohlers home run, extended Loras’ lead from two to eight.

A pair of fifth-year seniors combined to close the game out, Dakota Church caught Ethan Peters’ final strikeout.

“It’s surreal. I don’t normally visualize things, but today I woke up and I could see it, I could see me closing the game.” Peters said. “Lucky enough to have it actually happen.”

Church finished with two hits, a walk and an RBI.

“It’s so exciting. Last year we thought we had a great team,this year we came back and we did what we should do,” Church said. “Don’t let the Duhawks get hot that’s all I have to say.”

