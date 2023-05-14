Iowa earns series victory over Michigan State winning 8-6

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa baseball team defeated Michigan State 8-6 in game two of their three-game series for their second straight series victory.

Brennen Dorighi led the Hawkeyes going 2-for-4 on the day, knocking out two home runs and recording three RBI. Ben Wilmes went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI.

Iowa improved to 36-12 overall on the season. The Hawkeyes will wrap up their series with the Spartans on Sunday with the first pitched scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

