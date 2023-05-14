Hawkeyes sweep Spartans in home finale
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa baseball team earned the weekend sweep over Michigan State after taking down the Spartans 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Brody Brecht dazzled on the bump striking out eight batters and only allowed one hit through six innings to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Raider Tello went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Michael Seegers and Brennen Dorighi also went 2-for-4. Seegers had a solo home run in the second inning.
Iowa improves to 37-12 on the season and will travel to Northwestern for a three-game series beginning Thursday.
