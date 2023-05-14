Show You Care
Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) -Women who have lost their mothers say grief tends to resurface during life’s milestones on on holidays like Mother’s Day. There are many kinds of support today for children and adults who have lost parents. There are summer camps for motherless girls, and podcasts devoted to the loss of a parent.

The internet has helped connect people who are grieving. And there are lots of support groups online and in person. Experts say it’s part of a change in the way society treats grief today. The current understanding is that grief should be talked about and shared and can last a long time.

