Cooler Mother’s Day weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Mother’s Day!

I wish we had a better day in store but clouds hold tough with cooler and windy conditions throughout the day.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Showers are also a possibility from time to time as highs remain in the 60s.

5 day high temperature forecast (KCRG)

The remainder of the week looks good overall. Highs stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s. This is almost perfect May weather. Rain chances are minimal with the next holding off until Thursday.

