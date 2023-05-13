Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two dead after collision between train, semi-truck near Lisbon

Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.(Lisa Baird / Pixabay / stephswift)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed when a train hit a semi-truck in a rural area, according to state officials.

At around 1:36 p.m. on Friday, May 12, the Iowa State Patrol and other agencies were sent to a report of the crash in the 120th block of 115th Street, located east of Lisbon. Troopers believe that the truck was attempting to cross the tracks on 115th Street when a train, headed east, hit it on the driver’s side.

Officials did not indicate whether the people killed were in the train or truck.

The Lisbon and Mount Vernon Police, Fire, and Ambulance services, Mechanicsville Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa Department of Transportation were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify teen who died after being shot in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
Solon woman charged with OWI after aggressively tailing former spouse
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting pandemic unemployment benefits
Police said a car hit an Iowa State Patrol vehicle at the end of a chase in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa State Patrol car hit during police chase in Cedar Rapids
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump reportedly views Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his only rival for...
DeSantis and Trump will look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids
A threat for severe weather exists on Saturday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, May 13
Consider making breakfast in bed for Mom this year as a special Mother's Day treat.
Need a Mother's Day gift idea? Try breakfast in bed