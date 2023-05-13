Two dead after collision between train, semi-truck near Lisbon

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed when a train hit a semi-truck in a rural area, according to state officials.

At around 1:36 p.m. on Friday, May 12, the Iowa State Patrol and other agencies were sent to a report of the crash in the 120th block of 115th Street, located east of Lisbon. Troopers believe that the truck was attempting to cross the tracks on 115th Street when a train, headed east, hit it on the driver’s side.

Officials did not indicate whether the people killed were in the train or truck.

The Lisbon and Mount Vernon Police, Fire, and Ambulance services, Mechanicsville Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Iowa Department of Transportation were involved in the emergency response.

