Scattered storms possible Saturday, some turning severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of thunderstorms are possible to kick off the weekend, with a threat for some severe weather to go with it.

Scattered storms are possible during the morning hours of Saturday, spreading to the east at a slow rate of speed. The most likely area to see this will be the western half of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Occasional heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible with these storms. A downturn in this activity is expected later in the morning, allowing for some dry time.

As temperatures increase through the day and an area of low pressure arrives from the west, the potential for a renewal of storm development will increase this afternoon. These storms are most likely to form along and north of a warm front, that will tend to be draped across the middle of the TV9 viewing area. Expect storm development as early as 1:00 p.m. today, but the most likely time will be between about 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. After that, storms should either lose a bit of their strength or start to move east out of the area tonight.

With the right ingredients in place, some storms could turn severe today. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and some large hail are all possible. Again, the most likely spot to see this, especially the tornado threat, will be very near the warm frontal boundary. The setup is somewhat similar to last Sunday’s severe weather episode, but will most of the factors at play being less favorable overall. The hail threat, especially, is far lower today.

That doesn’t mean to let your guard down. Instead, be prepared for changing weather conditions through the day and know what to do when severe weather approaches. If a warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure, preferably on the lowest floor away from windows and exterior walls. If a tornado warning is issued, move to the basement if you have one, or put as many walls between you and the outside world on your home’s lowest floor. If in a mobile home, leave it for substantial shelter as mobile homes provide little protection in a tornado. Always protect your head and neck, using pillows, blankets, or a helmet if possible.

After Saturday

A cold front sweeps through the state tonight, leading to a shift in wind direction and a cooler air mass pouring in. This will be accompanied by more cloudiness, as well as areas of light to moderate rain at times on Sunday for Mother’s Day. As a result, expect highs to be held back into the 60s, with some areas in the northeast potentially not escaping the upper 50s.

The turnaround toward highs back near or above normal will be quick, though, thanks to drier conditions and more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the 9-day forecast. Some more showers and storms are possible by Thursday.

