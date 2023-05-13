One killed in Friday night rollover crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a vehicle was killed after it rolled along Interstate 380 on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:51 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash on I-380 near the Seventh Stree NE exit. Police said that witnesses described a vehicle, operated by Jessica Youngton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, that crossed several lanes of traffic, striking a guard rail and rolling until it stopped under Seventh Street’s bridge over the highway.

Youngton was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported by police.

The highway’s northbound lanes were closed for multiple hours to allow for investigation and cleanup of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

