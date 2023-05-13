Iowa National Guard 209th Medical Company returns home from 10 month deployment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Led by an escort of motorcyclists and law enforcement, the Iowa National Guard 209th Medical Company stopped at Imon Ice Arena to celebrate its return with family.

80 members deployed to Poland in July of last year to provide medical care to five countries in Europe. After ten months, many said they were ready to be back home.

“It’s very emotional, very exciting, and a lot of nerves on the bus,” said Specialist Elizabeth Vance.

This was Vance’s first tour since joining the National Guard and her first ceremony returning home from that tour. She did her best to hold back her emotions while waiting to be released.

“Once in a while, I would catch a corner, and I will see her big sign,” she said. It was hard not to get emotional.”

Those emotions go both ways.

“I look up to my sister, and I missed her a lot,” said Vance’s little sister Nora. “Even though when we get home, I know we’re going to fight.”

For others like Company Commander Alan Schmeckpeper, this wasn’t his first tour; however, he said it was important for both, those serving and their families to see all the support.

“This just shows the soldiers how much support there is from the community, and it shows all their families how much support they have from the community,” said Company Commander Schmeckpeper.

And to get that human touch once again from the loved ones they’ve waited so long to see.

“Getting him back is so exciting,” said Elisha Schmekpeper. “You feel like you can’t contain yourself.”

