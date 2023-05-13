Cedar Rapids Schools say recruitment bonuses are legal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids community school district says it believes the proposed bonus program - which drew question marks over its legality - is actually in compliance with state law.

The district announced new incentives this week to help fill 67 open teaching positions. One of those is specifically aimed at attracting minority teachers - offering a $3000 bonus for new hires who are people of color.

A lawyer with the Kirkwood Institute told TV9 on Thursday, paying someone more based on their race is illegal.

The District has responded, sending out the following statement:

“The initial information regarding CRCSD’s new recruitment incentive program was provided to outline the general goals of the recruitment campaign.

Guidelines for program implementation have been developed in consultation with legal counsel. These guidelines are consistent with the criteria the district previously utilized in implementing its Market Factor Pay Program. This prior program brought to the district employees who continue to contribute to a diverse learning environment.

One component of CRCSD’s new implementation guidelines is providing a $3,000 hiring incentive to those candidates who can demonstrate evidence of successful experience with and in racially and/or ethnically diverse environments. The district anticipates this hiring incentive will result in the hiring of a more diverse population, which may include black, indigenous, and people of color.

We are hopeful that, through these efforts, CRCSD will enhance its ability to hire diverse, talented, high-quality teachers committed to the success of every student. The district will continue to work with legal counsel in the specific implementation of the program guidelines.”

