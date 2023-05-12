Univ. of Iowa students create 211 website to help people in need of various services

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of University of Iowa students has created a website that’s connecting people in need to various resources closest to them.

It’s a 211 website directory, http://www.find211.org. Users across the country can search their own zip code and select a service they might need. That’s everything from food and transportation resources, to housing and mental health services, and financial assistance as well.

While many states and local communities maintain their own 211 websites, no national website exists that service providers can use to connect people in different areas.

Which is why these students, with the help of their professor, took the initiative to create this website as a part of a project that helps others in need.

“By expanding it to country-wide, it really helps give that network and giving them a site to help them find where they’re from and what resources are there locally, rather than just focus it all in one local focal point,” said Jack Mossbarger.

The students initially piloted the website with the Iowa City V-A Hospital starting last fall.

It was officially rolled out this past spring and is now available for any agency to use to help clients get services they need.

