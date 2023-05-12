Show You Care
Two more charged in fight outside Iowa City bar

In a press release, police said 20-year-old Antonio Montelongo, of West Liberty, and an unnamed juvenile each face one count of participation in a riot.(Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said two more people have been charged in connection to a large fight involving more than 10 people outside a bar in Iowa City on Saturday.

In a press release, police said 20-year-old Antonio Montelongo, of West Liberty, and an unnamed juvenile each face one count of participation in a riot.

It happened in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street, outside the bar Bardot at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

In a criminal complaint, police said Montelongo was seen on video chasing people and throwing punches. He was also reportedly identified by multiple witnesses as being present at the time of the fight.

Police did not release any additional information regarding the juvenile’s involvement.

On Thursday, police arrested 28-year-old Victor Torres Molina, of Iowa City, and 21-year-old Lake Newton, of West Liberty, for their participation in the incident.

Three people were stabbed during the fight. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Victor Torres Molina is also charged with assault, while Lake Newton is also charged with willful injury.

Iowa City Police say three people were stabbed in the fight early Saturday that involved more than 10 people.

