Three fentanyl dealers from Waterloo sentenced to federal prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Three individuals from Waterloo were sentenced to federal prison this week for their role in distributing fentanyl.

In August 2021, 44-year-old Sheryl Wellner distributed heroin to an individual on two separate occasions. Law enforcement officers subsequently searched her residence and recovered approximately 10 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and a digital scale.

Between March and May 2022, officials learned that 41-year-old Justin Jensen and 55-year-old Melvin Williams worked together to distribute fentanyl. In late March 2022, Williams distributed fentanyl to an individual which subsequently led them to suffer an overdose and die.

Then, in early April 2022, Williams distributed fentanyl to Jensen, who in turn distributed it to another person. The fentanyl caused that person to suffer an overdose and crash their car on a highway in Waterloo. Following an investigation, both were arrested on May 26, 2022.

Wellner was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment. She must serve a six-year term of supervised release after her sentence.

Willimas was sentenced to 79 months imprisonment. He must serve a five-year term of supervised release after his sentence.

Jensen was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment. He must serve a three-year term of supervised release after his sentnece.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.