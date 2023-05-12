Show You Care
Surge of migrants expected to impact Iowa as Title 42 expires

A surge of migrants is expected to start Friday as the pandemic-era border policy, called Title 42, is now expired.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A surge of migrants is expected to start Friday as the pandemic-era border policy, called Title 42, is now expired.

Local advocates said it will have an impact on Iowa, not just states along the border.

Title 42 allowed federal authorities to expel migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum, on the grounds of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The American Immigration Council said there are currently more than 1.3 million pending asylum cases.

LULAC Iowa estimates the expiration of Title 42 could bring between 300 and 500 new migrants to Iowa in the next couple of months, as people crossing the border filter northward.

“It’s not really Mexico,” said Joe Enriquez Henry, Political Director of LULAC Iowa. “It’s the Northern Triangle, Central American countries, where people are fleeing violence. These are the people who are trying to get here to the U.S.”  Joe Enriquez Henry, political director of LULAC Iowa

Critics of the decision to let Title 42 expire say the surge will overwhelm border agents.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the U.S. doesn’t have enough resources to take on additional people.

“We’re not going to be able to handle everything, and we’re going to get double the number of people crossing the Rio Grande every day,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The American Immigration Council said that more than 176,000 immigrants make Iowa their home. Around 21 percent of them are from Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Families in Iowa are struggling to find child care, and one of the reasons is that childcare...
Iowa families impacted by childcare centers' struggle to find workers
