Solon woman charged with OWI after aggressively tailing former spouse

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 12th, at 7:45 am, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a road rage incident near Highway 382 and Ely Road NE.

According to officials, the caller reported that his former spouse was aggressively following him while they were driving and struck his vehicle from behind. The caller had their shared 6-year-old and 9-year-old children in his car at the time. The occupants of the car were not injured.

Responding deputies found 38-year-old Bridget Johnson as she was driving back to her residence. She reportedly admitted to recently consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and intentionally hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson was charged with:

  • Operating While Under the Influence – 2nd Offense
  • Domestic Abuse Assault Display of Use of Weapon – 1st Offense
  • Child Endangerment

