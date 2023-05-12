Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police identify teen who died after being shot in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the teen that died in a shooting on Oakland Road on Wednesday night.

Police identified 17-year-old Christian Upah, of Marion, as the victim of the shooting.

It happened in the 3500 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police responded to calls about the shooting and said they found Upah suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, including surveillance video footage from the area, is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000
Dancer with 'The Dancer's Edge' give an early performance for a dad suffering from brain cancer
Dance recital held early for dad with brain cancer
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

In a press release, police said 20-year-old Antonio Montelongo, of West Liberty, and an unnamed...
Two more charged in fight outside Iowa City bar
The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023.
Iowa Supreme Court puts off decision on whether state must pay for transgender care
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting Pandemic unemployment benefits
In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he...
Independence man arrested for stabbing arrested again for allegedly threatening police with a knife