Police identify teen who died after being shot in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the teen that died in a shooting on Oakland Road on Wednesday night.

Police identified 17-year-old Christian Upah, of Marion, as the victim of the shooting.

It happened in the 3500 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police responded to calls about the shooting and said they found Upah suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, including surveillance video footage from the area, is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5491.

