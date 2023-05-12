On and off rain chances continue, some storms Saturday could be severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for rain continue to headline the forecast as we head into the weekend. Some strong storms are possible as well, mainly Saturday afternoon.

For the rest of today, a spotty shower or two remains possible though widespread rain is not expected. Any additional rain today will be light. Temperatures tonight dip to the lower 60s with storms firing in western Iowa late this evening. These will push east into the early hours of our Saturday but we expect them to lose strength as they do and severe weather is not expected in eastern Iowa overnight. That said, you may still wake up to a few rumbles of thunder and a shower or two in the area early Saturday.

Showers and storms, some severe, are possible on Saturday. (KCRG)

After this batch diminishes, look for a break in precipitation for much of Saturday morning and even some clearing before the next round gets going in the afternoon. This is where our potential for severe weather lies as scattered showers and storms form along a passing front, so please stay weather aware if you have plans to be outdoors or away from home. As things stand right now, we expect the first storms to begin as early as around 1-2 PM in eastern Iowa. There will be enough moisture and warmth around for these storms to quickly become severe, capable of damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are also possible initially along the front, though not the main threat. Heavy rainfall is also possible where storms form over the same area and localized flash flooding is possible. Severe weather should be out of eastern Iowa by late evening, around 10 PM or so.

Severe storms are possible on Saturday, May 13th. (KCRG)

Severe storms are possible on Saturday, May 13th, capable of producing strong winds, hail, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. (KCRG)

Please stay weather aware as we go through the first day of the weekend. If a warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure, preferably on the lowest floor away from windows and exterior walls. If a tornado warning is issued, move to the basement if you have one, or put as many walls between you and the outside world on your home’s lowest floor. If in a mobile home, leave it for substantial shelter as mobile homes provide little protection in a tornado. Always protect your head and neck, using pillows, blankets, or a helmet if possible.

Beyond this, showers could still linger into Mother’s Day morning on Sunday. While a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out here either, the severe weather should wrap up by Saturday evening. Winds will be noticeable on Sunday, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures cool to the lower 70s and upper 60s for highs.

Look for a quieter week next week with a mix of sun and clouds and generally dry weather. Temperatures remain seasonal, in the 70s for much of the week.

