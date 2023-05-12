Oakland Rd residents say shooting took place too close to home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to that area for a disturbance around 10:00 P.M. When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the torso. Police said the teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.

“This is so fresh,” said Connie Secor.

Secor has lived in her home across from where the shooting happened for the last 53 years.

“At the time, it was safe, it had a good school system,” she said.

Secor said she didn’t hear the gunfire but woke up to several first responders investigating the shooting. It wasn’t until Thursday morning she learned a 17-year-old died.

“Very young,” she said.

Kingdom Kids Childcare was closed at the time, but they turned over security footage to the police.

“You heard what happened, and someone yelled to call 9-1-1,” said Layloni Beard, the Director of the childcare facility.

While it happened at night when the 30-plus kids under their care were at home, Beard was still thinking about the kid’s safety and how busy the area is.

“There’s traffic and kids walking, so it’s still concerning that there was a shooting in the area,” said Beard.

According to police, this was the 5th homicide in Cedar Rapids this year and the second involving a young person under the age of 18.

“Life is about choices and last night one person decided to pull the trigger. And now families on both sides of that gun are forever changed,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell.

Data released by CRPD annually, 5 homicides were half the number of homicide or manslaughter calls in 2022 where police responded to 10. In 2021, police responded to 7 homicide or manslaughter calls.

“Having that data reminds us all of the urgency of where we are and not just in Cedar Rapids, but as a society,” said O’Donnell.

Mayor O’Donnell said the CRPD needs to continue reaching out to young people where they are, and the public also has to do its part to reduce violence. Police are still investigating, but those living and working in the area said this was too close to home.

“It breaks my heart that people are losing their lives so young,” said Beard.

“I don’t want to live in a neighborhood like this,” said Secor.

Police have made arrests in 4 of the five homicide cases this year. Wednesday’s shooting was the only outstanding case. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.