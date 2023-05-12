Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids to host Mother’s Day plant sale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers are hard at work at Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids getting ready for the Mother’s Day plant sale.

A variety of plants will be for sale including annuals, hanging baskets and native plants. Prices start at $3. Many of the sales go back to support the greenhouse.

The group, Friends of Noelridge, is selling fairy gardens with proceeds going to phase two of the mural project at the greenhouse, which is a continuation of the mural at the entrance.

The plant sale is happening Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Noelridge Greenhouse on Council Street NE in Cedar Rapids.

