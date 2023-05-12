Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids to host Mother’s Day plant sale

Noelridge Greenhouse is set to a Mother's Day plant sale on May 14
Noelridge Greenhouse is set to a Mother's Day plant sale on May 14(KCRG)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers are hard at work at Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids getting ready for the Mother’s Day plant sale.

A variety of plants will be for sale including annuals, hanging baskets and native plants. Prices start at $3. Many of the sales go back to support the greenhouse.

The group, Friends of Noelridge, is selling fairy gardens with proceeds going to phase two of the mural project at the greenhouse, which is a continuation of the mural at the entrance.

The plant sale is happening Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Noelridge Greenhouse on Council Street NE in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill

Latest News

Dubuque adds infrastructure for future electric vehicle fleet.
Dubuque adds infrastructure for electric vehicles
Eastern Iowans in 4A punch their tickets to the state track and field meet
Eastern Iowans in 4A punch their tickets to the state track and field meet
People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting...
Oakland Rd residents say shooting took place too close to home
Cedar Falls pickleball court
Cedar Falls pickleball court expansion project progresses
Univ. of Iowa students create 211 website
Univ. of Iowa students create 211 website to help people in need of various services