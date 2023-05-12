Morning showers meander through, some severe storms possible Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers will pass through the region on Friday morning, with isolated activity possible throughout the day.

The rain will be light to moderate at times early on, and gradually either exit the area or diminish a bit by late this morning. Some reduction in cloud cover should be found by afternoon, but we will also carry the threat of isolated to scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will still reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, with a somewhat more humid feel to the air than the last couple of days.

Showers and storms will likely develop to our west later today into tonight. Some of this activity may move into the KCRG-TV9 viewing area later on tonight into early Saturday morning, though it will likely be in a weakening phase. Lows overnight fall toward the low to mid 60s.

Stormier conditions possible on Saturday

Expect Saturday to potentially start off with some lingering showers or storms from the activity that tries to move into our area from the west, but it should quickly diminish. Then, we may see gradual clearing and some decent heating until about the mid-afternoon. This is when the chance for additional scattered storm development will ramp up right along a warm front that will cut across the viewing area from northwest-to-southeast. Due to the presence of sufficient ingredients for storms, they may quickly become severe.

An area of low pressure will be located in northwest Iowa on Saturday, with a warm front extending right across the TV9 viewing area. This front could be the focus for thunderstorm development by late afternoon and evening. (KCRG)

Damaging winds and large hail will be the most likely threats, though a few tornadoes will also be possible, especially around the warm front. Areas to the south of the front will see less of a chance for storms due to the presence of a cap on the atmosphere. Heavy rainfall could take place, too, especially if storms form and track along the same areas along the front. Watch out for potential isolated areas of flash flooding if this takes place.

The most likely time for this activity begins at around 2:00 p.m., increasing in potential through toward mid-evening. Storms will likely begin to either diminish or move out of the area by between 10:00 p.m. and Midnight.

Please stay weather aware as we go through the first day of the weekend. If a warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure, preferably on the lowest floor away from windows and exterior walls. If a tornado warning is issued, move to the basement if you have one, or put as many walls between you and the outside world on your home’s lowest floor. If in a mobile home, leave it for substantial shelter as mobile homes provide little protection in a tornado. Always protect your head and neck, using pillows, blankets, or a helmet if possible.

Check back on KCRG-TV9 and KCRG.com throughout today and tomorrow for more information, as well. Get the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app on your smart devices, and turn on alerts as one of your multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

After Saturday

We will still have the potential for showers or even an isolated storm for Mother’s Day on Sunday, along with breezier conditions. Temperatures will also likely be held back in the mid to upper 60s for most.

Next week stays dry though midweek, before a chance for some showers and storms by Thursday. Temperatures will generally remain in the mid to upper 70s, or somewhat above normal for this time of year.

