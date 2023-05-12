Mercy Iowa City talks about the importance of recognizing the signs of mental illness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - May is mental health awareness month, and Mercy Iowa City is doing what it can to raise awareness. Emergency Department co-medical director Dr. Tim Witalka is doing his part to make sure others know the signs, and treatment options when it comes to those who are suffering.

“Mental health is a real health issue we should think of it akin to diabetes and high blood pressure,” he told TV-9. “The most common that we see is either severe anxiety and/or depression where someone is feeling suicidal, has a plan to hurt themselves, and is in an acute crisis.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, the total number of ER visits related to mental health has increased between 2017 and 2020 from around 8% to 10%.

Dr. Witalka says that is reflected locally, and has likely increased even more in recent years.

Yet, only 50 percent of people suffering seek care.

“Whether that be for financial reasons or just due to access to care, I think all of that contributes to it,” said Dr. Witalka.

Perhaps most importantly, Mercy Iowa City as a whole is raising awareness on what loved ones can do to help those suffering.

“Having that communication with your loved ones is very important. A lot of people tend to keep that within themselves and intend to be very secluded with it,” said Dr. Witalka. “You need to recognize when your loved ones are pulling away from you. When you start seeing those signs that they’re just not acting how they normally are, it’s important to try and open up that topic and understand that someone with mental illness might not want to talk about it right away.”

More options are with the CommUnity Crisis Service Center. Those in need can text or dial 988 to get immediate help.

