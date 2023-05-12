Show You Care
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend to spend up to 50 years in prison

Greg Davis admitted to stabbing Carrie Davis more than 20 times in 2017, and later rolling her up in a carpet and leaving her in a trailer.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted two times of killing his girlfriend will spend up to the next 50 years in prison.

A jury first convicted Greg Davis of first-degree murder in 2018. A judge overturned that conviction two years later.

Ahead of a separate conviction for 2nd-degree murder earlier this year. Greg Davis admitted to stabbing Carrie Davis more than 20 times in 2017, and later rolling her up in a carpet and leaving her in a trailer.

Greg Davis’s attorneys claimed he suffered from a mental disease and drug use at the time.

A judge denied his request for a third trial last month.

