Man convicted of murdering girlfriend to spend up to 50 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted two times of killing his girlfriend will spend up to the next 50 years in prison.

A jury first convicted Greg Davis of first-degree murder in 2018. A judge overturned that conviction two years later.

Ahead of a separate conviction for 2nd-degree murder earlier this year. Greg Davis admitted to stabbing Carrie Davis more than 20 times in 2017, and later rolling her up in a carpet and leaving her in a trailer.

Greg Davis’s attorneys claimed he suffered from a mental disease and drug use at the time.

A judge denied his request for a third trial last month.

