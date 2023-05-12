Iowa families impacted by childcare centers’ struggle to find workers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Families in Iowa are struggling to find child care, and one of the reasons is that childcare centers are struggling to find workers.

Last year, lawmakers changed the law letting younger kids work in centers and increasing class sizes, but some providers say that hasn’t helped.

The United Way of Central Iowa released a report this week showing that there is still not enough workers and not enough access.

It found three licensed child care slots for every five children in Polk County.

The county has lost more than 1,000 child care spots compared to a year ago.

Anissa Deay, owner of Primrose Academy in Urbandale, said that centers need help paying workers who can often find less stress in other jobs with higher pay.

“We need to build up this entire labor force, and get people that are passionate about what they’re doing, but also compensate them for that, so they can have a living wage and still be able to come to work and not worry about all these things,” Deay said.

Federal grants are available to help, but Iowa is on pace to leave $140 million of that unspent.

