Iowa City Starbucks becomes first in the state to form a union

An Iowa City Starbucks has now become the first in the state to form a union.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City Starbucks has now become the first in the state to form a union.

A post on the union’s Facebook page said the vote was 25 to 0 in favor of unionizing.

The employees from the Clinton Street location posted a video on Twitter in March announcing they had filed a petition to unionize.

Workers said they unionized due to safety concerns, wages, and inconsistent schedules.

The coffee shop held an event earlier this week for community members and employees to show their support in favor of unionizing.

