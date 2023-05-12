Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Independence man arrested for stabbing arrested again for allegedly threatening police with a knife

In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he...
In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he displayed a knife at officers when they arrived for a call about a family disturbance.(Independence Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence man charged with stabbing a woman last month has been arrested again, this time for allegedly threatening police with a knife.

In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he displayed a knife at officers when they arrived for a call about a family disturbance.

It happened at a home in the 300 block of 4th Street Southeast.

Police said they used a taser to subdue Johnson.

He faces charges of Assault Against a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault and Interference with Official Acts.

After being arrested, Johnson an additional charge of Criminal Mischief was added for the previous arrest on April 29.

That arrest stemmed from an incident in which police said Johnson and a woman were fighting in the backyard, and the woman had been knocking on doors asking for help. She also had a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000
Dancer with 'The Dancer's Edge' give an early performance for a dad suffering from brain cancer
Dance recital held early for dad with brain cancer
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting Pandemic unemployment benefits
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom...
Ramaswamy proposes raising voting age to 25, unless people serve in military or pass a test
Supreme Court backs California law for more space for pigs, producers predict pricier pork, bacon
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about an Iowan who got a huge honor in country music.
Shueyville-native named ‘New Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music