Independence man arrested for stabbing arrested again for allegedly threatening police with a knife

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Independence man charged with stabbing a woman last month has been arrested again, this time for allegedly threatening police with a knife.

In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he displayed a knife at officers when they arrived for a call about a family disturbance.

It happened at a home in the 300 block of 4th Street Southeast.

Police said they used a taser to subdue Johnson.

He faces charges of Assault Against a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault and Interference with Official Acts.

After being arrested, Johnson an additional charge of Criminal Mischief was added for the previous arrest on April 29.

That arrest stemmed from an incident in which police said Johnson and a woman were fighting in the backyard, and the woman had been knocking on doors asking for help. She also had a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.